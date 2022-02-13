Visakhapatnam steel plant workers hold Jail Bharo program, demands centre to revoke the decision of privatisation

It has been a year for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers' struggle against the centre's decision to privatise the steel plant. On this occasion the Visakha Steel Plant Conservation Samithi called for annual events. As part of this, workers today launched a Jail Bharo program.



The rally was held from Kurmannapalem Arch to Gajuwaka. The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Conservation Struggle Samithi has made it clear that the central government should revoke the privatisation of the steel industry.



Actor R Narayanamurthy, who took part in the workers' protest, expressed solidarity with them. As a result, vehicles were stopped on a large scale on the national highway in the area. The police arrested the workers and shifted them to Gajuwaka station.



The central government last year has decided to sell its stakes from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and privatise it. There was uproar from all quarters of the people across the state against the decision. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has wrote to the centre to revoke the decision. However, the center has went ahead in its process to privatise the steel and. As it has been year workers launched protests on Sunday.