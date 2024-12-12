Private practitioner found operating from govt clinic

•He rented an adjacent room in the same building through an informal arrangement with the Women’s Federation

Nagarkurnool: A startling instance of administrative negligence has surfaced in Teegalapalli village of Kodair mandal, where a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) was found operating an unauthorized clinic within the premises of a government village clinic.

The government clinic, located in the Women’s Federation building, has been non-functional for months due to the prolonged absence of the appointed doctor. During this time, the clinic remained locked, leaving the local population without essential healthcare services. Seizing the opportunity, the private practitioner reportedly rented an adjacent room in the same building through an informal arrangement with the Women’s Federation. The makeshift clinic was equipped with facilities resembling those of a professional MBBS practitioner, sparking outrage among locals.

When questioned on Tuesday, Kodair Medical Officer Dasarath denied prior knowledge of the issue, stating, “The building has multiple rooms. Someone might be using one of them, but we were unaware of their activities.” He assured immediate action to reopen the government clinic and restore its operations.

In a dramatic twist, when media personnel revisited the site the following day, they discovered the clinic’s signboard had been removed, and the RMP had vacated the premises, taking all medical equipment with him to avoid further scrutiny.

This incident, occurring within a minister’s constituency, has drawn severe criticism and raised questions about healthcare governance in rural areas. Locals expressed anger over the blatant misuse of a government facility, calling it a “shameful failure of the system.”

Despite substantial government investment in setting up village clinics, the negligence of officials has left the community deprived of vital healthcare services. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation into the unauthorized use of the facility and have pledged to prevent such incidents in the future.