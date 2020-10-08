Visakhapatnam: Students oppose conduct of exams during pandemic

Visakhapatnam: Demanding the university officials not to conduct examinations in times of the pandemic, students in large numbers gathered at Andhra University (AU) to carry out a protest and a rally here on Wednesday.



Tension prevailed at AU gate as Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists tried to gain access into the campus, while the police stopped them from doing so.

They demanded that the AU should stop conducting examinations as coronavirus continues to rage in the district. "The university should consider the safety of the students and should not take their health for granted," they urged.

The police had a tough time in controlling the students, trying to convince them not to barge into the campus.

The protestors said that the university was acting against the welfare of the students in times of the pandemic situation. They expressed ire over the announcement of the examination schedule for the students.