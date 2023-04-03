Visakhapatnam: Summer camp-2023 from April 3

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway Sports Association-Waltair is organising 'Summer camp-2023' for a period of two months from on April 3rd to May 30th.

The summer coaching camp will be conducted for children in two sessions in the morning and evening batches. Those aged between five years to 15 years can participate in the camp. The coaching will be given in athletics, boxing, basketball, cricket, ball badminton, football, shuttle badminton, skating, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

Speaking on the occasion, DRM Anup Kumar Satpathy said the summer coaching was open for all and it is free for children. Coaching will be given for boys and girls in various disciplines, he added.

The entry for the coaching camp is open for all whereas the coaching for cricket, swimming and tennis is restricted and the entry will be as per the sports association norms.

A poster was launched on the occasion by the DRM in the presence of ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, sports officer Pravin Bhati, general secretary Reddy Srinivasa Rao.

For admission details, people can contact 8977355229.