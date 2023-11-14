Visakhapatnam: T-20 match tickets’ sale from Nov 15

Visakhapatnam: Tickets for the T-20 international cricket match between India and Australia will be sold online through Paytm (insider.in) link from 11 am on November 15 and 16.



Sharing with this media here on Monday, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary SR Gopinath Reddy said the match will be held at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Also, the tickets would be sold offline through special counters set up at the PM Palem ‘B’ ground of the cricket stadium, Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium located at One Town area and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium located in Gajuwaka on November 17 and 18 from 10 am, the secretary informed.

Further, Gopinath Reddy said that those who have purchased tickets online can redeem them at respective counters from November 19 to 23.

The ticket prices are Rs 600, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500 and Rs 6,000.

Meanwhile, Gopinath Reddy said that big screens are being arranged in three cities across the state from 1.30 pm to 11 pm on November 15 under the aegis of ACA to watch the World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand.

As a part of it, the secretary mentioned that the screens are being set up in front of Kalimata Temple at RK Beach, Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada MG Road and Arts College Grounds in YSR Kadapa.

He said that big screens would be facilitated for 10,000 people to watch the match at each place and entry for it is free. Food counters are also made available in those areas, he informed.