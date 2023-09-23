Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders take out an innovative protest

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, the party leaders in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts took out protests and performed special puja at various temples.

As part of it, an innovative protest was carried out at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam under the leadership of TDP state secretary Lodagala Krishna here on Friday. Raising slogans that there are no constitutional values in force in the state, the TDP leaders staged a protest by covering themselves in the beach sand till their chest.

Speaking on the occasion, Lodgala Krishna and Tammineni Mohan said former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will fight against false cases and come out clean.

Displaying placards and raising slogans against the ruling party, TDP leaders K Srinivas, K Suresh, Kumar and M Shiva participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, condemning the arrest of Naidu, TDP Anakapalli mandal leaders performed a special puja at Satyanarayanapuram Sri Kanakadurga Ammavari temple.

Speaking on the occasion, state convener of BC Sadhikara Samiti Malla Surendra mentioned that the leaders were performing puja in all the temples located in the constituency, praying for Naidu’s good health and sees him as Chief Minister again in future.

Surendra said Naidu, who is on remand in Rajahmundry Central prison, will soon be released. The TDP leaders expressed solidarity to Naidu by sending postcards to him, he mentioned.

Seeking God’s blessings for Chandrababu Naidu, the party leaders wore Vinayaka mala during Vinayaka Chavithi festival. They said they have been explaining the facts to the people, seeking their support for Naidu.