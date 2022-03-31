Visakhapatnam: TDP soon to launch a series of agitations

Visakhapatnam: The TDP is preparing to fight against the policies of the YSRCP government and launch agitation against the hike in property tax and power tariff along with other public issues, said former deputy chief minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa.

Holding a meeting with TDP parliamentary constituency leaders of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle here on Thursday, Chinna Rajappa said former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had not increased electricity tariffs as long as he continued in power.

He mentioned YS Jagan Mohan Reddy increased the burden of the common man by increasing the power tariff. The former minister said Rs 9,000 crore was raised at one point of time and the total burden was estimated at Rs 37,000 crore in the state. "We will fight against the electricity charges until it is reduced," he added. He alleged that after buying grain from the farmers in the state, the government was in a situation that they could not pay them. He said that people of AP have decided to elect Naidu again as CM. He also appealed to the party cadre to work hard until TDP comes to power.

Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that the Lulu group, which was supposed to come to Visakhapatnam, was taken away by the Tamil Nadu government because of AP government's attitude. Further, Bandaru recalled that IAS officers received national awards during Chandrababu's reign and now the situation is quite the opposite. Referring to the GOs issued during nights, he appealed to the bureaucrats not to issue 'dark' GOs.

Party's state women president Vangalapudi Anitha said that the public voted for the 'fan' symbol but the power tariff has increased in such a way that people may not be able to switch on the fans even at home. TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLC Buddha Naga Jagadish, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, former MLA Peela Govind, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, other members Pasarla Prasad and Pucha Vijay Kumar were present.