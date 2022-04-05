Visakhapatnam: TDP stages stir against YSRCP 'land grabbing'

Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders staged a protest against the alleged land grabbing to the tune of Rs.1,550 crore in IT Hills at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Holding placards, TDP leaders raised slogans against the YSRCP at the venue. They alleged that the ruling party was preparing for another land scam in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that MP V Vijayasai Reddy is planning to hand over land worth crores of rupees to his son-in-law's company.

Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy criticised that the ruling party is grabbing prime lands in the district in the garb of 'development' of the port city. He said that it will be brought to the notice of the Visakhapatnam people.

The TDP leaders pointed out that in the garb of development, the YSRCP is only focused on land grabbing.

East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Visakhapatnam South constituency in-charge Gandi Babji, Bhimili constituency in-charge Korada Rajababu, Visakhapatnam parliament general secretary Pasarla Prasad, BC leader V S N Murthy Yadav, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao and corporators participated in the protest.