Visakhapatnam: Temple trust boards urged to conduct charitable activities

SITA director Ramachandra Rao says proper coordination between chairmen of Trust Boards and members will facilitate development of temples
Visakhapatnam: A training programme for the members and chairmen of the governing council of temples was held at Simhachalam Goshala under the aegis of State Institute of Temple Administration (SITA) on Tuesday. Speaking at the training programme, SITA director Ramachandra Rao mentioned that coordination is necessary between trust board members and Executive Officers of the temples as they play a vital role in the development of the temples.
A retired employee of Endowments Department TPN Murthy explained about the duties and responsibilities of the members and the chairmen. He appealed to the members of the Trust Boards to conduct charitable activities in such a way that their names would be remembered for a lifetime.
Visakhapatnam zone deputy commissioner Sujatha, members of Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam and other temples from Anakapalli, ASR and Visakhapatnam districts attended the programme.