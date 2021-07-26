Visakhapatnam: Three more express trains to get LHB coaches

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway (ECoR) is gradually replacing the integral coach factory (ICF coaches) with the modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) ones to facilitate a comfortable journey for the passengers. The focus is more on converting conventional coaches of important and long-distance trains in demand with LHB coaches.

Already, ECoR has made six trains with LHB coaches available in its jurisdiction. Railway officials are aiming at making them available for another three more train services soon. The top priority is accorded to equip those trains operating with full occupancy throughout the year. As part of this, the authorities are working to make LHB coaches available for Swarna Jayanti, Samata Express and Janmabhoomi Express shortly.

Proposals have already been sent to the railway board to this effect. The East Coast Railway currently has 249 LHB coaches which are currently in use for six express trains. At present, ECoR converted six rakes into LHB rakes and operates Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam (AP Express), Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam express trains and Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Kadapa.

Waltair Division officials are expecting that another 120 coaches are likely to be assigned in the coming days, said A K Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair. Based on German technology, the LHB coaches offer better riding comfort, are lighter in weight, have higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity.

The coaches are designed for an operating speed up to 160-km/h to 200-km/h and come with a higher passenger capacity. Even the air conditioning system of these coaches is of higher capacity compared to conventional ones.



Recently, the Waltair Division has allotted LHB coaches in Visakhapatnam- Nanded tri-weekly special express. Further, such coaches allotted by the railway board for Visakhapatnam for the year 2020-21 will be deployed in a phased manner.