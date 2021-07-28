Visakhapatnam: Traditional architecture for green buildings

Visakhapatnam: Many elements of traditional architecture can easily be reinterpreted and incorporated in the design of new structures, particularly to make construction activity greener, suggested GITAM vice-chancellor K Sivaramakrishna here on Tuesday.

Participating as a chief guest in the inaugural of the national-level online faculty development programme on 'Technicalities, technology and tools in natural ventilation research', the VC mentioned that traditional architecture employs locally sourced natural material as they are easily available, economical and suitable.

Jointly organised by the Council of Architecture and GITAM School of Architecture, the event saw Council of Architecture (COA), Training and Research Centre director Jayshree Deshpande throwing insights into training programmes conducted by the COA for faculty members on varied subjects of architecture.

GITAM School of Architecture Director K Mohan mentioned that the natural ventilation as a solution for all energy-related problems. He further informed that the FDP will help to expand further research in the area to reduce usage of energy guzzling air conditioners in tropical India.

Programme coordinators Krishna Kasi, Bandan Mishra and others participated in the inaugural session.