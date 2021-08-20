  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Trains rescheduled, cancelled due to works

Due to safety related modernisation works for insertion of Limited Height Subways in Vizianagaram-Korukonda and Dusi-Ponduru section of Waltair Division the following special trains have been cancelled and rescheduled.

Cancellation of special trains:

Sambalpur-Nanded (02085) special train leaving Sambalpur on August 23, Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad (07015) special leaving Bhubaneswar on August 23, Guntur-Rayagada (07243) special train leaving Guntur on August 22 will be cancelled.

Similarly, Rayagada-Guntur (07244) special train leaving Rayagada on August 23, Visakhapatnam-Gunupur (08522) special leaving Visakhapatnam, Gunupur-Visakhapatnam (08521) special leaving Gunupur, Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar (08570) special train leaving Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam (08569) special train leaving Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam-Raipur (08528) special train leaving Visakhapatnam and Raipur-Visakhapatnam (08527) special train leaving Raipur on August 23 remain cancelled.

Rescheduling of trains:

Alleppy-Dhanbad (03352) special train leaving Alleppey at 6 am on August 22 is rescheduled to leave at 11.45 am the same day.

CST Mumbai- Bhubaneswar (01019) special train leaving CST Mumbai at 2 pm on August 22 will be rescheduled to leave at 5:30 pm the same day.

Guwahati-KSR Bengaluru (02510) leaving Guwahati at 6.20 am on August 22 will be rescheduled to leave at 12.20 pm the same day.

Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari (05906) special train leaving Dibrugarh at 7:25 pm on August 21 will be rescheduled to leave at 12:55 am on August 22.

Cancellation

Due to the safety works in connection with commissioning of a double line between Jujomura-Charmal-Rairakhol in Sambalpur Division Rourkela-Gunupur (08127) special train leaving Rourkela on August 22 will be cancelled. In return, Gunupur-Rourkela (08128) special train leaving Gunupur on August 23 will be cancelled.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

