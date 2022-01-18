Visakhapatnam: TRB Best Poster Award to GITAM alumnus

Visakhapatnam: Manideep Tummalapudi, an alumnus of GITAM received the 2022 Best Poster Award – first place in construction management category at the Transportation Research Board (TRB) 101 annual conference concluded recently in Washington D.C., USA.

In collaboration with Prof Christofer Harper at Colorado State University and Prof Timothy Taylor, University of Kentucky, Manideep did research funded by the National Academies of Science on identifying causes and implications for transportation construction project delays and developed recommended practices for the transportation agencies to minimise highway construction delays.

Manideep presented the research outcome in a poster format at the conference and received Best Poster Award and accolades from transportation professionals spread across the US.

TRB is a 100-year-old world's largest prestigious transportation research related conference. Transportation professionals from all across the world attend and present their research every year.

Annually, TRB hosts around 14,000 researchers across the world whereas this year due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, TRB hosted about 7,000 to 8,000 researchers. Manideep's research paper is one among the 1,500 papers that were accepted from 4,500 papers received this year by the TRB.