Visakhapatnam: Tribal youth to get placed in MNCs

Visakhapatnam: The aim of the job fair is to create opportunities for the tribal unemployed youth in the Agency area, said Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer R Gopalakrishna.

Addressing the gathering at the mega job fair organised by the ITDA and Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation here on Tuesday, he said 17 multinational companies were conducting interviews for 545 jobs at the fair.

He opined that it is difficult to get a job offer in the competitive scenario. He exhorted the tribals to join the job once selected. The project officer said, "We are conducting a mega job fair once every 15 days". He announced that a fair will be organised in Paderu with 30 companies next month.

Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi said tribal youth should take advantage of the platform and settle in the profession.

State medical council member T Narasinga Rao, ZPTC P Balayya, V Baburao, D Pushpa Latha, and AP Skill Development Agency district officer Chamundeswara Rao were present.