Visakhapatnam: Two IAS officers transferred from smart city

Visakhapatnam: Two IAS officers got transferred from the smart city. A Mallikarjuna will be the new district collector to replace V Vinay Chand as the latter will be taking charge as CEO of Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

Mallikarjuna had earlier served as the CEO of Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. It may be noted that Vinay Chand took over as collector of Visakhapatnam in June 2019.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) commissioner P Koteswara Rao has been transferred to Kurnool as the new district collector and K Venkata Ramana Reddy will be the new VMRDA commissioner in Visakhapatnam.

Koteswara Rao too served as VMRDA commissioner for the past two years. The state government has issued orders to this effect on Friday.