Visakhapatnam: Uneven roads cause inconvenience to residents

Visakhapatnam: Though sanitation at Bhaskar Gardens is fairly good, uneven roads bother the residents of the neighbourhood located near Marripalem.

The colony that is three-decade-old is a mix of group houses, apartment blocks and commercial outlets.

A number of commercial units dot the main road of the locality. Since the colony is located close to the main road, accessibility to hospitals, bus stop and other emergency requirements is made easy for the residents in the area.

Sanitation maintenance is appreciable in the neighbourhood as the garbage clearance is regular here.

But due to dilapidated drains in some parts of the colony, sewage stagnation in sub drains appears to be quite frequent at Bhaskar Gardens. "Bad roads are a serious concern in the area. It is a back-breaking exercise for us to commute through the uneven roads of the colony on a daily basis. The roads that were dug up to lay UGD works once remain uncovered properly," rues Lakshmi Narayana, a resident.

As the colony is close to the main road, people here complain of noise pollution. "Even after cleaning the house, a layer of dust keeps settling in our house all the time," says Lakshmi, another resident of the neighbourhood.

Though there is no park or a temple in the colony, residents say that they do frequent the temple and park that are close to the locality. The proximity to the park and temple is quite close too.

The only major problem raised by the residents is the uneven roads and they say that if this could be fixed, the colony would remain a hassle-free place.