Visakhapatnam: Various institutions celebrate Engineer's Day

Visakhapatnam: Recalling the remarkable contributions made by the greatest Indian Engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, many institutions celebrated his birth anniversary as Engineer's Day here on Tuesday.



Marking the occasion, a national webinar on 'Civil Engineering and Construction Challenges in present scenario' was organised by the Department of Civil Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering, in association with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM). AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy highlighted the qualities of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya such as simplicity, honesty and dedication. AU College of Engineering Professor CNV Satyanarayana Reddy and Amir Ali Khan from NIDM coordinated the webinar.

GITAM: Meanwhile, GITAM Deemed to be University organised a function at Visvesvaraya Bhavan at the campus.

The bust of the Indian engineer was garlanded by GITAM Institute of Technology Principal C Dharma Raju, Vice-Principal M Venkateswara Rao, Assistant Principal Ch Muralimohan, Civil Engineering Department senior professor M Ramesh and others.

GIT Principal said that the contribution of Sir M V towards the development of several irrigation projects across south India cannot be quantified. He emphasised that Visvesvaraya continues to be a role model for budding engineers.

VIIT: At Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous), a national-level technical fest 'VISTA2K20' was conducted.

The two-day-long virtual celebrations included, coding contest, technical quiz, paper presentation and workshop on Maths behind computational fluid dynamics and applications, war of imagination, ideathon, business quiz, run time error contest, blind coding contest, techno fenzy among others.

Around 2,000 students participated in various events. Rector V Madhusudhana Rao, Executive Director N Srikanth, Principal B Arundathi and Vice-Principal K Madhusudhana Rao paid floral tributes to the bust of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya in the premises.