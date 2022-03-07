Visakhapatnam: VARWA NIVAS to intensify stir against property tax

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the property tax hike and garbage collection charge, Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents' Welfare Association (VARWA) Greater Visakha Resident Colony Associations' Federation (NIVAS) conducted a meeting here on Sunday. Around hundred resident welfare associations participated in the meeting. Also, it saw participation of members and leaders from various organisations of apartments, colonies, pensioners, employees, youth, women, libraries and advocates. VARWA NIVAS members decided to intensify the agitation by forming an anti-tax hike forum under the banner of 'Visakha Civic Associations Forum.'

During the meeting, a new committee was elected R Venkata Rao, former general secretary of naval civil employees' union has been elected as chairman, anga Reddy as co-chairman, P Kalyan Rao, A Aja Sarma and BV Ramanjaneya Rao as vice chairmen and BB Ganesh as convenor. The forum with 51 office bearers from across the city formed to coordinate and intensify the stir.

The committee members gave a call to apartments and colony associations to send a memorandum to the GVMC Commissioner opposing the implementation of tax hike. They also decided to launch a one-lakh signature campaign as a part of their agitation.

Also, it is decided to form ward committees and conduct area meetings at frequent intervals.