Visakhapatnam: VUPPC Gives call for city bandh on March 28

Visakhapatnam: With the fight against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) reaching its 400th day on Friday, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) and All India Trade Unions called for a city-wide bandh on March 28. Addressing the media here on Thursday, VUPPC convener J Ayodhya Ram said the Centre was conspiring to damage the VSP and make it economically weak.

He opined if the VSP had been allotted captive mines, it would have made more profits.

Ayodhya Ram strongly opposed the decision of inviting tenders for the steel plant asset valuation process.

He mentioned that since 400 days, employees have been staging protests in various forms, including collection of one-crore signature campaign across the state. The VUPPC convener stated that the committee members would visit Delhi to collect signatures from hundreds of MPs during March last week and forward them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mount pressure on the Centre.

VUPPC chairman Mantri Rajasekhar said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had passed the resolution in the Assembly and top leaders of the Left Party and other parties were extending support to the movement.

He called on all parties to come together and fight for the protection of the VSP.

"Our struggle will not end until the Centre withdraws its decision and VSP is continued as a PSU," he added. The committee members demanded the supporters to make the city bandh scheduled on March 28 a success.

Trade union leaders Varsala Srinivasa Rao, D Apparao, Mastanappa, JP Rama Krishna, Villa Rammohan Kumar, V Prasad and Dasari Suresh participated in the conference.