Visakhapatnam: Waltair division conducts mock drill

Visakhapatnam : As part of its emergency preparedness, Waltair division organised a comprehensive mock drill for real time relief and rescue operations at Simhachalam railway station yard here on Wednesday.

The exercise was carried out with the involvement of various departments and external agencies, highlighting the importance of preparedness and coordination in handling emergency situations.

Three coaches of the 08854 special were derailed at Simhachalam yard for the exercise. Real-time relief operations were conducted to simulate an actual emergency situation and men and material were deployed to carry out rescue operations.

The primary goal of the mock drill was to assess the alertness and preparedness of the staff and different departments in the section. The exercise also aimed to test and improve communication skills and coordination among the participating departments.

Various departments such as mechanical, carriage and wagon, operations, commercial, medical, security, signal and telecom, civil engineering, traction distribution, electrical, personnel, finance, etc., actively participated in the drill. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade teams, along with civil administration staff extended support to the exercise.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair division Saurabh Prasad monitored the operations in the presence of ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, while senior divisional safety officer Siddharth Pradhan supervised the relief operations.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM highlighted the importance of the mock drill in evaluating the readiness of railway personnel to tackle emergency situations. He spoke about the significance of rescuing passengers, conducting relief operations and restoring normalcy at the earliest.