Visakhapatnam: Waltair division launches drive against single use plastic

Visakhapatnam: In line with the ongoing battle against single use plastic, an awareness rally and counselling drive were led by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy at Jagdalpur Railway station on Tuesday. The DRM interacted with the passengers in the trains. He distributed cloth bags and pamphlets to the passengers and the public and requested them to avoid single use plastic as it is hazardous to the environment. Officers and staff participated in the campaign that aimed at sensitising the society to look for alternatives and conserve the environment from growing plastic menace.

He was accompanied by senior divisional engineer (Coordination) Pradeep Yadav, senior divisional operations manager G Suneel Kumar, senior divisional engineer (West) D Satyanarayana, senior divisional mechanical engineer Sambid Mohapatra, senior divisional electrical engineer CVVS Prasad and senior divisional finance manager Avinash K Kalshi and other officials during the inspection.

Earlier, the DRM inspected Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Jagdalpur section. He conducted window trailing inspection from Visakhapatnam to Jagdalpur and took stock of various amenities provided at the stations and ongoing developmental activities in that section. Catering units, waiting halls, railway offices and other amenities were inspected at the station. Later, the DRM inspected the health unit, sports facilities and railway colony at Jagdalpur station. He interacted with the colony people and took stock of their grievances, requirements and other necessities. Further, he checked on the encroachments of railway land.

He inaugurated a retiring room and dormitory at Jagdalpur station. DRM interacted with the passengers at waiting halls, on the platforms and took their feedback on the facilities. He interacted with the service providers, customers, representatives of various associations and public representatives and sought their suggestions.