Visakhapatnam: Waltair division readies a comprehensive plan to fight Covid

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, Waltair division has geared up to take comprehensive preventive measures to fight against the pandemic.

With the help of posters, banners and videos, awareness campaigns have been taken up across its jurisdiction to curb the spread of the virus.

Exuding confidence, Divisional Railway Manager of the division Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said an expeditious action plan was in place to mitigate the spread of the infection. He urged the public not to get carried away by the fake posts circulated on social media platforms.

Along with educational programmes, intensive clean-up and sanitisation measures were taken up in coaches, station premises and railway offices.

Passengers were told to refrain from unnecessary journeys and ensure compliance with health protocol like wearing masks, maintaining social distance throughout their journey. At any point of the travel, if a passenger suffers from fever, the railway officials insist, it should be immediately reported to the railway staff for medical attention.

Passengers at major stations are being screened with thermal scanners and random checking of suspected passengers is also conducted in coordination with the State government.

About the vaccination drive, the DRM mentioned it was intensified for all the frontline staff above 45 years of age at the Divisional Railway Hospital, Visakhapatnam.