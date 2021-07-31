Visakhapatnam: Waltair Divisions initiatives for revenue growth, upkeep of Railway premises lauded

Visakhapatnam: Railway Board member (Finance) Naresh Salecha visited Visakhapatnam on Saturday and held a meeting at the Divisional Railway Manager's office.

He discussed with senior officers of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) and Waltair Division on various developments in progress.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava gave a power point presentation on the division's performance in revenue generation, innovative projects, passenger amenity projects, safety works, among other developmental activities carried out in the past two years.

Naresh Salecha appreciated the efforts of the division in effective implementation of economic policies and playing a vital role in progressive growth. The division's initiative in various innovative activities for revenue generation, upkeep of railway premises, safety works etc despite the pandemic was lauded.

RS Mitra, Principal Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer of East Coast Railway, Raja Ram, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Akshay Saxena, ADRM, Waltair Division and other senior railway officers participated in the meeting.