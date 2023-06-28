Visakhapatnam: Ward corporator gets close to people through padayatra

Visakhapatnam: For politicians, ‘padayatra’ is the most effective tool to get closer to the public, be aware of the issues they face at ground level and consider measures to sort them out. From ruling party leaders to the Opposition, padayatra is considered as a weapon to strengthen the party and garner the attention of the voters as well.



The recent one added to the list is Jana Sena Party corporator Kandula Nagaraju's padayatra across the wards of the south constituency under the banner of 'Pavananna praja bata'.

Going beyond his ward, the corporator turned his focus towards addressing the problems experienced by the people of the south constituency. Sharing details about the response with The Hans India, the 32nd ward corporator, says, "The endeavour is receiving an overwhelming response ever since its commencement. The door-to-door campaign sets an example for the other leaders to follow suit."

As a part of the initiative, the corporator is distributing new sets of clothes, jewellery to the needy brides through KNR Charitable Trust he heads. "Besides working towards resolving ward and constituency level issues, the focus is also on reaching out to brides and offering them wedding clothes and 'thali bottu' to them during the door-to-door campaign," explains the 32nd corporator. nWith already 66 days of the endeavour coming to a close, Nagaraju says that it is likely to stretch beyond 100 days.