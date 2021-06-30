Visakhapatnam: We will intensify protest in coming days

Visakhapatnam: A total of 14 unions, including recognised union CITU, organised a day-long strike at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Tuesday.

From 6 am onwards, non-executive cadre employees of the steel plant and contract workers raised slogans against the management and the government as a part of the protest.

Later, a meeting was held at the main gate of the plant. Speaking on the occasion, trade union representatives said that for the past 54 months, the management created obstacles for the new wage agreement as per the Union government directives.

The union leaders clarified that they were not ready to believe fake calculations that the management projects. Similarly, union representatives made it clear that they will prevent 100 percent strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as proposed by the Centre. They warned that peaceful protests would be intensified if the central government did not change its policies.

However, INTUC was far from the strike. The meeting was presided by Steel Plant recognition union president and general secretary J Ayodhya Ram and other union representatives YT Das, D Adinarayana, Y Mastanappa, V Ramohan Kumar and contract labour unions took part in the strike.