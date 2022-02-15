Visakhapatnam: Work on cruise terminal berth gains pace

Visakhapatnam: The proposed cruise terminal berth (CTB) at Visakhapatnam Port Authority (formerly known as VPT) with world-class infrastructure is all set to gain pace in the City of Destiny.With requisite mandatory clearances and no objection certificate obtained from the navy, work has commenced for the construction of the berth as well as terminal building.



The collaborative project of the Ministry of Tourism and Visakhapatnam Port was supposed to take off two years back. However, following the delay in getting mandatory clearances, the much -awaited endeavor was put on hold.The project is capable of handling large vessels with a carrying capacity of 2,000 to 2,500 passengers each, the cruise ship can be berthed at the upcoming terminal that has 180-m of berth length with two mooring dolphins on either side of it. The construction of the berth is taken up at a cost of Rs64.24 crore, including shore protection.

The design consultancy for the CTB has been entrusted to the coveted institution Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. Sharing details with The Hans India, Port Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao says, "Followed by the issuance of mandatory clearances, work for the cruise terminal along with the terminal building is now in progress. The architectural consultancy work has been entrusted to Delhi-based Creative Group."Meanwhile, the terminal building will be developed in an area of close to 2,000 sq mt. The amenities at the terminal include passenger gangways, lounge, restaurant, entertainment, recreation shopping behind the berth with a budget of Rs31.81 crore.

The Ministry of Shipping accorded in-principle approval for the project at an estimated cost of Rs77 crore. However, the consultancy from IIT-Madras and architectural consultants submitted a revised cost estimate to the tune of Rs96.05 crore, including berth cost at Rs.64.24 crore and terminal building cost at Rs31.81 crore.

Elaborating on the timelines, the Port Chairman exudes confidence that the project is expected to be completed in the next 14 months.Once commissioned, the cruise terminal berth is sure to change the marine tourism landscape in the port city.