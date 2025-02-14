Live
Visakhapatnam: World Anemia Awareness Day observed
Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘World Anemia Awareness Day’ and ‘National Women’s Day’, MVR Degree and PG College, Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam organised a programme on the campus on Thursday. Organised in collaboration with the JCI, the event saw convener A Ramya and Jayalakshmi from Lee Health Domain Company Limited addressing the gathering and creating awareness about anemia and its implication on girl students.
A total of 156 students attended and got tested for anemia.
A Bala Krishna, Principal of the Degree and PG College, PVDS Kumari, head of microbiology department, among others, attended.
