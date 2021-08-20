Visakhapatnam: Young people should play a crucial role in addressing global problems

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University conducted 12th convocation ceremony virtually for graduates of 2020-21 here on Friday.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the institution invited only the graduating PhD scholars, the first rank holders and the faculty members in-person and all other students attended online. Addressing the gathering, institution chancellor Virander Singh Chauhan mentioned that the young people should play a crucial role in addressing both current and future global challenges. He advised the graduates to serve the society with a holistic approach.

Virander Singh Chauhan briefed that since 1960 the pandemics were repeating every 10 years but this time the situation was worse. He urged the young researcher to break the pandemic cycle. Speaking on the occasion, vice-chancellor K Sivaramakrishna briefed that the institution is imparting knowledge to 23,000 regular students, 80,000 distance learners, 1,500 research scholars with the help of 1,445 faculty members in 245 UG, PG and Doctoral programmes.

Further he said the institution had spent about Rs 15 crore to train the faculty and imparted online learning to the students and faculty on various course modules. The institution has offered Rs 12 crore worth merit scholarships to 1,280 students during the year 2020-21, he added.

The VC announced that postgraduate medical programmes with 14 specialisations will be launched from 2021-22 academic year. Institute of Technology Mechanical Engineering Department professor D Siva Prasad received best researcher award and the ECE Department research scholar P Sirish Kumar received best PhD thesis award.

GITAM president M Sribharath, vice-president M Gangadhara Rao, pro vice-chancellors CV Rao, Jayasankar, E Variyar, K Siva Prasad, registrar D Gunasekharan among others participated in the convocation.

A total of 3,379 graduates and 84 research scholars awarded their PhDs from different streams such as engineering, pharmacy, architecture, science, management, law and humanities during the 12th convocation. While 90 students received their gold medals, rank certificates physically.

