Visakhapatnam: Young woman commits suicide after failing to repay online loans

In a shocking incident, a young woman who took loans through online apps and unable to pay has committed suicide on Tuesday. Going into details, Venkata Satyanarayana and Ushamani couple have a daughter, Ahlada, who lives in Gajuwaka's Sundaraiah Colony in Visakhapatnam District. She is looking for a job after completing her MBA. However, she came from a poor family and borrowed money from her friends for household needs and to pay off the debts, she has taken loan from online companies through apps. However, the family members are not aware of it.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday after her parents went out for work and brother Yugender for a bath, Ahlada locked herself in the room. While her mother called her through phone, she has not answered. Ushamani, who was suspicious as the phone was not picked up for a long time, called Yugender and gave the information. Yugender who came home was shocked to see Ahlada's body hanging to a fan in a room. He immediately informed the locals and her parents. The parents who came home saw and wept a lot after seeing her daughter dead.

Meanwhile, the police upon investigating the case has found that she has taken loans of Rs. 25,000 from various mobile apps and could not repay it. After the app management has been harasssing over the repayment of loan, Ahlada who is unable to bear the pressure has committed suicide.