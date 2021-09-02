Visakhapatnam: Youth exhorted to read books to expand knowledge

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner G Srijana exhorted the younger generation to utilise the facilities available at Visakhapatnam Public Library to fulfill their career aspirations.

Inaugurating the newly-developed second floor spread over 8,000-sft area of the library, the GVMC Commissioner said, "The future of any city depends on the values upheld by the people.

Knowledge is a source of strength for all age groups and books are the best companions to enhance one's knowledge on various subjects."

Speaking on the occasion, founding-member of the library A Prasanna Kumar said the goal of the library is to draw children back to books.

Addressing the gathering, secretary of the library D S Varma said theme-based ambience facilitated for children aims at encouraging them to spend time reading in the premises and also take part in in-house activities.

President of the library society S Vijay Kumar, dermatologist G Raghu Rama Rao, among others were present.