Visakhapatnam: YSR Agri Testing Lab to help farmers

Visakhapatnam: Tourism MinisterM Srinivasa Rao along with city mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari laid a foundation stone for the new YSR Fertiliser and Pesticide Quality Testing Centre-Agri Testing Lab proposed at a cost of Rs 73.54 lakh in Bheemunipatnam constituency here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister and the mayor said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was setting up Agri testing centres in every constituency with the intention of providing quality seeds and fertilisers to the farmers.

They mentioned that through these testing centres the quality of fertiliser, seeds would be monitored and efforts would be made to ensure more production to the farmers. He said buildings would be set up in nine constituencies in the district at a cost of Rs 7.29 crore and six centres were already operational. The Department of Animal Husbandry and the Department of Market staff participated in the programme.