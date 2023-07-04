Visakhapatnam: YSR Cup-2023 boxing tourney to be held from July 7 to 9

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu commended the organisers for hosting boxing competitions in the name of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Unveiling a poster of the 10th YSR Cup-2023 district-level senior men and women boxing competitions here on Monday, Ramesh Babu lauded the efforts made by the organisers for conducting the competitions for the past 10 years.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, former minister and MLA M Srinivasa Rao, representative of State Boxing Association and film actor Suman will attend as chief guests, mentioned Ramesh Babu.

President of Maruti Boxing Club M Prasad stated that these competitions have been held under the aegis of Maruti Club over a decade.

The competition would be held for three days from July 7 to 9 at Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School, he added. Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao would be inaugurating the tournament on July 7, Prasad said.

Visakhapatnam Boxing Association members D Rama Krishna Reddy, boxing club members and YSRCP leaders were present.