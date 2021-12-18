Visakhapatnam: YSRCP government failed to get SCS, flays TDP

Visakhapatnam: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government is unable to put up a strong fight for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Special Category Status (SCS) and new railway zone with the Union government, alleged TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Srinivasa Rao pointed out that before general elections Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that he would fight for the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh if 25 MPs were given to the YSRCP.

Even after winning 22 MP seats, the YSRCP failed to get the 'SCS', Srinivasa Rao criticised.

He alleged that the projects which were started during the TDP regime were inaugurated in Visakhapatnam and there was nothing new in it. He demanded that TIDCO houses built during the TDP regime should be given to the beneficiaries.

TDP MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao pointed out that the otherwise peaceful Visakhapatnam has been turned into a hub for land grabbing in the guise of executive capital.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency general secretary Pasarla Prasad, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, TDP leaders Gandham Srinivasa Rao and Tammineni Mohan were present.