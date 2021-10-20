Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders come down heavily on TDP chief

Visakhapatnam: Tense situation prevailed in several parts of Visakhapatnam as both the TDP leaders and activists and the ruling party leaders took to streets to protest here on Wednesday.

While the TDP leaders and activists intended to extend support to the call given by its chief and protest against the attacks on its party offices across Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP leaders formed human chain and carried out protests, condemning derogatory comments made by TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As a part of the protest, effigies were burnt, and slogans were raised by the YSRCP activists at various junctions. Protesting the remarks made by TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao took part in a human chain at Thatichetlapalem. Expressing ire over TDP chief's comments on Chief Minister, the Tourism Minister sought unconditional apology and condemned Naidu for his mud-slinging attitude despite having an experience of 40 years in politics.

Participating in the protest, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sole objective was to reach out to the poor through welfare schemes and develop the State on all fronts. However, he pointed out, the TDP leaders were not able to stand his growing popularity.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP leaders came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders accusing them of using indecent language against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They sought unconditional apology from the TDP leaders for making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister who aims to bring Andhra Pradesh on a global map.