Visakhapatnam: Zoo park intensifies safety standards to protect animals

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of eight Asiatic lions being infected by SARS-CoV-2 in the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, the zoo authorities in Visakhapatnam initiated a slew of safety measures to protect the animals.



At Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), there are two Asiatic lions and they are said to be safe.

However, in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and as per the instructions of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Andhra Pradesh, the IGZP in Visakhapatnam will remain closed for the public with immediate effect. "The zoo will continue to shut down for the visitors until the situation improves. Meanwhile, IGZP is considering all precautions to ensure safety of the zoo animals as well as the staff," says Nandani Salaria, zoo curator.

At present, the curator confirms, none of the animals, including the two Asiatic lions that are in the enclosures, show any sign of infection. However, the zoo authorities are keeping a close watch on them. Allaying fears about the possibility of infections, the curator told The Hans India that extra precautions are being considered at the zoo to safeguard the enclosures. "While vegetables are washed thoroughly with sodium hypochlorite solution, meat gets dipped in hot water before feeding the animals. The focus is more on maintaining hygiene and safety standards to avoid any possible risk," elaborates the curator.

As a part of the safety protocol, an anti-viral solution is sprayed along the footpaths of the zoo to make the premises safe for the staff who feed the animals.

Along with increased surveillance, the IGZP is keeping a close tab on the health condition of the animals at periodic intervals.

Back in 2020, the IGZP remained shut for almost eight months due to the pandemic. With intensified safety protocols, the gates will continue to be closed for the visitors until the authorities receive further instructions.