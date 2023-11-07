  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: ZPH school students avail free eye screening

Students of Zilla Parishad High School, Malkapuram, taking part in the eye screening camp in Visakhapatnam
Highlights

As many as 1,130 students from Zilla Parishad High School, Malkapuram, availed free eye screening scamp on Monday

Visakhapatnam: As many as 1,130 students from Zilla Parishad High School, Malkapuram, availed free eye screening scamp on Monday. The camp was organised by Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital in association with L&T as part of its corporate social responsibility drive and it will continue for four days.

Inaugurating the facility, GM (L&T) AK Srivatsav lauded the services of the foundation to society in eliminating avoidable blindness, particularly, to the student community.

DGM-CSR head E Srinivasa Rao, CSR executive from L&T RK Rao, doctors and other senior officials, headmaster of ZP High School Arun Kumari and others were present on the occasion. After the completion of the camp, the foundation will provide spectacles, medicines to the students free of cost.

