Live
- Narada Jayanti 2024: Date, History and Rituals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: Expected Features, Price and More
- National Brother's Day 2024: Date, Significance, History, Wishes and Messages
- Make foolproof arrangements for counting: CEO to officials
- Narasaraopet: 13 accused in SIT cases arrested
- Eluru: Arrangements in place for smooth conduct of vote counting
- Cong brought historic ‘green revolution’: Bhatti in Punjab election campaign
- PCA opens office in Rajahmundry
- PM Modi's Nostalgic Journey: Recollections Of Haryana Campaigning
- Fatal Collision On Ambala Highway: Seven Killed, Dozens Injured In Tragic Bus-Truck Crash
Just In
Viskhapatnam: Cops nab duo involved in theft cases
Recover six laptops and 2 cellphones from the accused
Viskhapatnam: Six laptops and three mobile phones were seized from the accused in a theft case, said Dwarka zone Circle Inspector Ch Srinivasa Rao.
Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the CI mentioned that Ganesh Shankar and Manjunathan belonging to Tamil Nadu committed thefts in Visakhapatnam and Maharashtra.
The CI informed that both of them have been committing crimes in Visakhapatnam since 2021. In a span of 15 days, they indulged in three thefts, the police said.
Further, Srinivasa Rao informed that several theft cases were registered against them with Bheemili and Anandapuram police stations.
Upon receiving reliable information, the accused were taken into custody at Venkojipalem junction.
MVP police station Crime SI N. Jagadeesh participated in the media briefing.