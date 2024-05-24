Viskhapatnam: Cops nab duo involved in theft cases

Viskhapatnam: Six laptops and three mobile phones were seized from the accused in a theft case, said Dwarka zone Circle Inspector Ch Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the CI mentioned that Ganesh Shankar and Manjunathan belonging to Tamil Nadu committed thefts in Visakhapatnam and Maharashtra.

The CI informed that both of them have been committing crimes in Visakhapatnam since 2021. In a span of 15 days, they indulged in three thefts, the police said.

Further, Srinivasa Rao informed that several theft cases were registered against them with Bheemili and Anandapuram police stations.

Upon receiving reliable information, the accused were taken into custody at Venkojipalem junction.

MVP police station Crime SI N. Jagadeesh participated in the media briefing.