Vistadome coach to be added to Kirandul passenger

In order to clear the extra rush of waitlisted passengers during the festive season, East Coast Railway has decided to augment trains with additional coaches

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of waitlisted passengers during the festive season, East Coast Railway has decided to augment trains with additional coaches. As part of it, Visakhapatnam – Kirandul (train no. 58501) passenger will be augmented with one Vistadome chair car coach on 18.

In return, Kirandul – Visakhapatnam (train no.58502) passenger will be attached with one Vistadome chair car coach on January 19.

