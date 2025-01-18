Vistadome coach to be added to Kirandul passenger

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of waitlisted passengers during the festive season, East Coast Railway has decided to augment trains with additional coaches. As part of it, Visakhapatnam – Kirandul (train no. 58501) passenger will be augmented with one Vistadome chair car coach on 18.

In return, Kirandul – Visakhapatnam (train no.58502) passenger will be attached with one Vistadome chair car coach on January 19.