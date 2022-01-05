Vistadome coach to Visakhapatnam-Araku special train

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the demand of the tourists to Araku in view, East Coast Railway decided to attach one ICF Vistadome coach to Visakhapatnam-Araku-Visakhapatnam special train.

In line with this, a Vistadome coach will be attached to the train No. 08525 Visakhapatnam-Araku special train from January 5 to 16.

Similarly, the Vistadome coach will be attached to the train No. 08526 Araku-Visakhapatnam train from January 5 to 16. Now the revised coach composition will have one Vistadome coach, eight second class coaches and two second class cum luggage coaches (all are reserved) in its composition. The railway authorities request the passengers to avail the facility.