Vizag-based lad bags two international awards

Visakhapatnam: Manideep Tummalapudi bagged two international awards – Outstanding Young Professional from American Society of Civil Engineers and National Scholarship Award from Construction Institute and Construction Management Association of America.



An alumnus of GITAM Deemed to be University, Manideep, is currently pursuing Ph.D in construction management at Colorado State University.

A 2012 civil engineering graduate from GITAM, the researcher received the awards for his research contribution. Terming them as special awards from the US-based professionals' associations, the student says, "I am passionate about construction related research and love teaching. In future, I want to teach construction management and do research."

Based in Visakhapatnam, Manideep, evinced keen interest in the research field at an early age. "I was excited when I came to know about the awards. This is indeed a proud achievement for someone hailing from Vizag to receive awards in the US. I attribute my success to my parents -- T Purnachandra Rao and T Lakshmi Rajyam -- support, my alma mater for laying a rich research foundation, and my current university for providing me with resources to succeed further," mentions Manideep when contacted.

Currently, working on various path-breaking research projects in U.S. which includes using UAVs (drones) for land surveying, using data science (artificial intelligence and machine learning) for predicting cost overrun and construction schedule delays, among others, Manideep adds that he aims to contribute to the ever-evolving construction industry with his expertise.

About the growing demand for civil engineers, Manideep responds, "With the advent of technology, the civil engineering profession is transforming. As per research reports, India needs 4 million civil engineers every year until 2030 to meet the real estate growth we're currently going through. India announced USD 1.3 trillion investment in infrastructure from 2021 to 2025, indicating a huge demand for civil engineers in the coming years. At a global level, the demand is even huge."