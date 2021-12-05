Vizag celebrates Navy Day

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the Navy Day celebrations, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC)Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta hosted a 'high tea' in Visakhapatnam. It was attended by senior officials from the civil administration, veterans and naval personnel at Naval Institute 'Tarang' on Saturday.

Indian Navy telefilm showcasing various facets of the Indian Navy was screened on the occasion to the guests. The country celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year in commemoration of Operation Trident when the ships of the Indian Navy delivered a lethal and powerful attack on Karachi harbour, paving way for a great victory for India during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and in memory of those who made supreme sacrifice.

This year, the country is also celebrating the golden jubilee of the victory of the 1971 war as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. However, due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation and inclement weather, the celebrations remained a low-key affair. As a part of the celebrations, the ENC band, an ensemble of highly acclaimed naval musicians, rendered a band concert at the Samudrika Naval Auditorium on Saturday. Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta attended as chief guest of the event that saw a participation of a host of dignitaries including senior officials from the Central and State governments along with both serving and retired senior officers and heads of various establishments.

In the hour-long band concert that featured artists from the naval community Devika Nair and HarineSabesan, the band showcased its wide-ranging repertoire and prowess on western and Indian classical instruments.