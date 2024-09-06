  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Vizag Port focuses on enhancing its operations

VPA and MECON officials exchanging MoU in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
x

VPA and MECON officials exchanging MoU in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam Port Authority signs an MoU with MECON for engineering consultancy

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to focus on enhancing the port infrastructure, enabling it to handle material efficiently, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) entered into a contract with MECON Limited.

The partnership intends to leverage engineering consultancy expertise for the development of port infrastructure, allowing the port to handle on-shore material systems for coal, ore, among others.

MECON will provide consultancy for projects such as rapid loading systems, railway sidings, sewage treatment plants, electrical systems, automation, and power distribution and improve port’s overall operations.

The agreement was signed in the presence of VPA chairperson M Angamuthu on Thursday.

As part of the MoU, MECON will offer a wide range of services on a case-by-case basis, including feasibility and detailed project reports, environmental impact assessments, design and engineering consultancy, procurement assistance, project management, inspection services, and independent engineering expertise.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick