Vizag Port focuses on enhancing its operations

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to focus on enhancing the port infrastructure, enabling it to handle material efficiently, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) entered into a contract with MECON Limited.

The partnership intends to leverage engineering consultancy expertise for the development of port infrastructure, allowing the port to handle on-shore material systems for coal, ore, among others.

MECON will provide consultancy for projects such as rapid loading systems, railway sidings, sewage treatment plants, electrical systems, automation, and power distribution and improve port’s overall operations.

The agreement was signed in the presence of VPA chairperson M Angamuthu on Thursday.

As part of the MoU, MECON will offer a wide range of services on a case-by-case basis, including feasibility and detailed project reports, environmental impact assessments, design and engineering consultancy, procurement assistance, project management, inspection services, and independent engineering expertise.