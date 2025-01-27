  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Vizag Rotary Club bags platinum award

Vizag Rotary Club bags platinum award
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam Rotary Club has achieved platinum award for its exemplary social service in several aspects.

Vizianagaram: Visakhapatnam Rotary Club has achieved platinum award for its exemplary social service in several aspects.

MD Yasin Baba, club president has received the award from lyricist Anantha Sriram in Vizianagaram on Sunday. The rotary club Greater Visakha branch has even donated Rs 52 lakh to Rotary International institution besides taking part in several social service programmes in the city and rural areas of Visakha.

On the occasion, lyricist Anantha Sriram applauded the services of Rotary International and its working for the upliftment of several downtrodden communities. Ch Kishore Kumar, Dr M Venkateswara Rao and others have attended the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick