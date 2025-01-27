Vizag Rotary Club bags platinum award

Vizianagaram: Visakhapatnam Rotary Club has achieved platinum award for its exemplary social service in several aspects.

MD Yasin Baba, club president has received the award from lyricist Anantha Sriram in Vizianagaram on Sunday. The rotary club Greater Visakha branch has even donated Rs 52 lakh to Rotary International institution besides taking part in several social service programmes in the city and rural areas of Visakha.

On the occasion, lyricist Anantha Sriram applauded the services of Rotary International and its working for the upliftment of several downtrodden communities. Ch Kishore Kumar, Dr M Venkateswara Rao and others have attended the programme.