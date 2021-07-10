Vizag will be made slum-free: Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari

Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari has said the main task of the corporation is to make Visakhapatnam a slum-free city.

Addressing a training camp held for the secretaries of the ward secretariats at Gurajada Kalakshetram here on Friday, the Mayor thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for focusing more on the development of Visakhapatnam which is set to become the executive capital of the state.

The purpose of holding the camp was to train secretaries for collecting the data of the number of houses in the slums and whether they have basic facilities or not.

Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, who also took part in the camp, said the Chief Minister was keen on developing slums in the city. She said there were about 793 slum areas in the GVMC limits and basic infrastructure will be looked into in these localities, including roads, drains, power supply, etc. The Chief Minister made the officials prepare special plans for the same, she added.