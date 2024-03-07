  • Menu
Vizianagaram: Advanced MRI scanning machine inaugurated

Vizianagaram: Advanced MRI scanning machine inaugurated
Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Dr K Tirumala Prasad and others at MRI scan inauguration in Turumala Medicover in Vizianagaram on Wednesday

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated the most sophisticated and advanced Intelligent MRI scanning machine in Tirumala Medicover hospital here on Wednesday.

Vizianagaram : Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated the most sophisticated and advanced Intelligent MRI scanning machine in Tirumala Medicover hospital here on Wednesday. After launching the machine along with Dr J C Naidu, state president of Indian Medical Association, he advised the hospital management to help the poor and needy with the advanced technology and appreciated the MD Dr K Tirumala Prasad for equipping the hospital with such an advanced equipment.

Dr Tirumala Prasad said that the machine can scan entire body and detect fault inside it. Spine, bones, joints, cancer, heart-related problems can be traced out by the machine.

