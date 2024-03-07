Live
- 102-yr-old Karnataka woman's strenuous trek up the hill, prays for PM Modi's 3rd tenure
- Mumbai startup's cheap carbon capture tech to foster India's net zero targets
- Achieving gender equality is more vital than ever
- Retired IAS, IPS, IFS officers urge V-P to put Syed Naseer Hussain's oath on hold
- Central Asian youth delegation in India to witness nation's growth story
- Maha Shivratri: The Grand Festival Celebrating Lord Shiva
- Exercise Tips for Women Over 40: Stay Fit and Healthy
- Abdul Aziz Babu conducts Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee in Nellore
- Holi 2024: Everything You Need to Know About Chhoti Holi
- Telangana Education Department announces half-day classes from March 15
Just In
Vizianagaram: Advanced MRI scanning machine inaugurated
Highlights
Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated the most sophisticated and advanced Intelligent MRI scanning machine in Tirumala Medicover hospital here on Wednesday.
Vizianagaram : Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated the most sophisticated and advanced Intelligent MRI scanning machine in Tirumala Medicover hospital here on Wednesday. After launching the machine along with Dr J C Naidu, state president of Indian Medical Association, he advised the hospital management to help the poor and needy with the advanced technology and appreciated the MD Dr K Tirumala Prasad for equipping the hospital with such an advanced equipment.
Dr Tirumala Prasad said that the machine can scan entire body and detect fault inside it. Spine, bones, joints, cancer, heart-related problems can be traced out by the machine.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS