Vizianagaram: Kurupam to witness fight between two women candidates

Vizianagaram : Kurupam Assembly constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes will witness fight between two women for the first time in the ensuing elections.

The Kurupam constituency was derived from erstwhile Nagur (ST) seat which had been a stronghold for royal families like Satrucharla and Vyricharla.

Satrucharla Vijayaramaraju won as MLA several times from Nagur and served as a minister in YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet.

Even Vyricharla Kishore Chandradev hails from Kurupam, a part of Nagur. He had registered victory from Parvathipuram many times as MP and previously worked as Union minister under the UPA rule and in Janata government.

Now P Pushpa Srivani, daughter-in-law of former Nagur MLA N Chandrasekhar Raju, is contesting as MLA for the third time.

She won from Kurupam in 2014 and 2019 and even served as tribal welfare minister for a few years. She has been touring every village in the mandals of Kurupam, GL Puram, Jiyammavalasa, Komarada and Garugubilli and appealing to the locals to cast their votes for fan (YSRCP) to ensure continuation of the welfare schemes and development of this area.

On the other hand, Toyaka Jagadeeswari is contesting on the TDP ticket and this time both rival families of Vyricharla and Satrucharla are also supporting her and they are accompanying her during the campaign.

Vyricharla Veeresh Chandra Deo, son of Pradeep Kumar Deo (former MP), is also extending support to Jagadeeswari. He is touring villages and requesting the local people to elect her as their MLA. Anyhow, for the first time, two women are contesting from principal parties and working hard to secure victory in the ensuing polls.