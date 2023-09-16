Live
Just In
Vizianagaram: Lendi College grandly celebrates Engineers Day
Various competitions organised for students to mark the occasion
Vizianagaram : Lendi College of Engineering has celebrated the Engineers Day and paid rich tributes to renowned engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya here on Friday.
Project expo, quiz, essay writing, paper presentation, painting and innovative ideas competitions were organised for the students on the occasion.
V Swathi, E-commerce department team lead consultant of Tvarana Software Solutions, addressed the students and said that contributions by Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya have played a vital role in the progress of the country.
She interacted with the students on their projects. Principal Dr V V Rama Reddy said that while observing the major changes in the field of engineering, we should acquire knowledge in multiple fields and earn employment opportunities.
College Chairman P Madhusudana Rao said that the technological achievements of the country were being admired by the entire world. Secretary of the college Shiva Rama Krishna recalled that Visvesvaraya was honoured with Bharat Ratna by the Indian government and with ‘Sir’ by British government for his contributions.
Vice-Principal (Admin) Dr T Haribabu, Vice-Principal Prof K V Narasimham, and others have attended the programme.