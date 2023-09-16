Vizianagaram: Medicos thank CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for good facilities in new colleges

Vizianagaram : Students of the new medical colleges, who virtually interacted with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the inauguration here on Friday, expressed their happiness over the facilities in the colleges and thanked the Chief Minister.

Prasuna, a student of Vizianagaram Medical College, said that the Chief Minister was her inspiration and she would serve the people with commitment as a doctor.

She said the facilities in the college were better than those in the private medical colleges. Gagana Sri, a medico of Rajahmundry Medical College, said that the lab facilities and digital equipment in her college were of high standards and thanked him.

She said that she is realising the dream of becoming a doctor just because of the commitment shown by the Chief Minister in the expansion of medical education. She would extend dedicated service to the people after becoming a doctor while he continues to serve people in his present capacity.

Koteswari of Eluru Medical College said her family would be indebted to him as she was able to join the medical College just because of the government. She would be the first doctor in her family, she said and expressed her gratitude.

Nandyala Medical College student Jaladurgam Tribhuvani said her college has experienced faculty and the hostel, skill lab, library all were excellent and thanked him.

Sachin Dandiya of Machilipatnam Medical College, who got the seat from the all India quota, said he was happy to pursue a medical course on a campus with good facilities.

Students of existing medical college also interacted with the Chief Minister and expressed their opinions. Guntur Medical College PG student Dr. Alekhya thanked him for increasing the Number of PG seats in her college.

Because of the good equipment and excellent facilities in the college and the attached hospital, she and her colleagues could save the lives of hundreds of Covid patients, she said.

Dr Aishwarya, PG student of Sri Venkateswara Medical College of Tirupati, said she would become a proud partner in the efforts of the Chief Minister to shape up AP as a healthy state.

Ananth, a student of Vizianagaram Medical College, said his college has good faculty and promised the Chief Minister he would extend medical services with dedication.