Vizianagaram: Students told to update their tech knowledge

Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and others at the awareness programme at Lendi College on Friday

Vizianagaram : Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) conducted an awareness programme for consumers to explain their rights and privileges on Friday at Lendi College.

The chief guest of the programme, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, advisor, TRAI, explained the role of 5G technology in present life. He appealed to students to update knowledge of technology and use it properly for achieving their goals. He also elaborated the role of TRAI in making regulations and their implementation in India for safeguarding the interests of consumers and empowering them. TRAI established 5G Labs to have further research on effects of 5G networks and development towards better regulations.

