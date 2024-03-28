Vizianagaram: Upset over denial of ticket, Krishna may contest as independent

S Kota (Vizianagaram) : Gompa Krishna, who has been in the race for MLA ticket from TDP for Srungavarapukota (S Kota) is shocked by the party’s decision to field Kolla Lalitha Kumari who won from here twice previously. By all indications, he is likely to throw his hat in the poll ring as independent candidate.

Krishna, also from same Koppala Velama caste as Lalitha Kumari, arrived here from abroad as per the advice of party bigwigs and has been conducting party activities rigorously. Financially strong, Krishna has been nursing hopes for the ticket and spending his time and money to develop contacts with the local people.

However, party chose to field Lalitha Kumari, who won as TDP candidate in 2009 and 2014. Gompa Krishna, who is new to politics, is unable to digest this development and expressed his anguish before his supporters.

He is conducting meeting with his supporters and sympathisers, alleging that he has been betrayed by the TDP. Stating that he served the party by spending time and money, he said that he will announce his future plan soon. The leaders from Vepada, L Kota and Kothavalasa are also supporting him and urged the party to recognise his contribution by offering ticket to contest from here.

As the party has already made up its mind on candidate, they can do little to change the decision. Krishna said that he would announce his action plan in a few days after consulting his supporters.

Meanwhile, YSRCP has announced sitting MLA K Srinivasa Rao as its candidate from here. He is conducting party programmes, meetings village-wise and interacting with people.